Community Foundation of Northern Colorado awards $106,270 to projects

The Estes Valley Community Fund Committee announces it awarded $106,270 to 22 Estes Valley projects submitted by local nonprofit organizations. The Estes Valley Community Fund Committee (EVCF), a part of the Community Foundation since 1999, recommended funding for projects it believes will deliver exceptional value to our community.
Help NFN Grow
The projects proposed by nonprofits receiving funding include:
- Summer 2020 Program for Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County – Ballet Renaissance
- Delivery truck – Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, Inc.
- Estes Valley Low Vision Program – Ensight Skill Center
- 2020 Friends of Folk Festival & Dick Orleans Memorial Scholarship – Estes Arts District
- 3D Mammography – Estes Park Health Foundation
- BBB Charity Accreditation Cohort – Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center
- Financial Assistance for Medical, Dental & Hearing – Estes Park Salud Foundation
- My Sister’s Place Safehouse, folding tables and chairs – Estes Valley Crisis Advocates
- Childcare Scholarship Program – Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success
- Wandoo Reader for Summer Reading Program – Estes Valley Library Friends & Foundation
- Community Conversations technology supplies – Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership, Inc.
- Mary’s Lake Forest Health Project – Estes Valley Watershed Coalition
- Estes Park home – Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley
- Partnership For Age-Friendly Communities – Sound Affects presentations in Estes Park senior care facilities
- Estes Jazz Education Iniative – Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation
- Synergy Ecological Restoration Inc. (operates under Southern Rockies Seed Network) – Proactive planning for post-wildfire plant restoration in the Estes Valley –
- Tutoring Scholarships – The Estes Park Learning Place
- Campaign to Save the Stanley Home – The Historic Stanley Home Foundation
- Colorado Reading Corps program – United Way of Larimer County
- Estes Park Paratransit Service – Via Mobility Services
- Summer Outdoor Education – Young Artists and Scholars Group
The Estes Valley Community Fund Committee Members are Joe Adair, Vaughn Baker, David Batey, Ludie Dickeson, Amy Hamrick, Tim Hull, Jim Pickering, Sheldon Rosenkrance, and Frank Shavlik. Honorary Members are Barbara Marshall and Paul Newendorp.
For more information about Estes Valley Community Fund contact Elizabeth Messerli, Donor Services Manager, at 970-488-1986.
The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages more almost 500 individual charitable funds and over $120 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. More than 50 local nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation, and many individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds.
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
January 3rd Art Walk
970-221-4600
Be the first to comment