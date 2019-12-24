Community Foundation of Northern Colorado awards $106,270 to projects

The Estes Valley Community Fund Committee announces it awarded $106,270 to 22 Estes Valley projects submitted by local nonprofit organizations. The Estes Valley Community Fund Committee (EVCF), a part of the Community Foundation since 1999, recommended funding for projects it believes will deliver exceptional value to our community.

The projects proposed by nonprofits receiving funding include:

Summer 2020 Program for Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County – Ballet Renaissance

Delivery truck – Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, Inc.

Estes Valley Low Vision Program – Ensight Skill Center

2020 Friends of Folk Festival & Dick Orleans Memorial Scholarship – Estes Arts District

3D Mammography – Estes Park Health Foundation

BBB Charity Accreditation Cohort – Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center

Financial Assistance for Medical, Dental & Hearing – Estes Park Salud Foundation

My Sister’s Place Safehouse, folding tables and chairs – Estes Valley Crisis Advocates

Childcare Scholarship Program – Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success

Wandoo Reader for Summer Reading Program – Estes Valley Library Friends & Foundation

Community Conversations technology supplies – Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership, Inc.

Mary’s Lake Forest Health Project – Estes Valley Watershed Coalition

Estes Park home – Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley

Partnership For Age-Friendly Communities – Sound Affects presentations in Estes Park senior care facilities

Estes Jazz Education Iniative – Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation

Synergy Ecological Restoration Inc. (operates under Southern Rockies Seed Network) – Proactive planning for post-wildfire plant restoration in the Estes Valley –

Tutoring Scholarships – The Estes Park Learning Place

Campaign to Save the Stanley Home – The Historic Stanley Home Foundation

Colorado Reading Corps program – United Way of Larimer County

Estes Park Paratransit Service – Via Mobility Services

Summer Outdoor Education – Young Artists and Scholars Group

The Estes Valley Community Fund Committee Members are Joe Adair, Vaughn Baker, David Batey, Ludie Dickeson, Amy Hamrick, Tim Hull, Jim Pickering, Sheldon Rosenkrance, and Frank Shavlik. Honorary Members are Barbara Marshall and Paul Newendorp.

For more information about Estes Valley Community Fund contact Elizabeth Messerli, Donor Services Manager, at 970-488-1986.

The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages more almost 500 individual charitable funds and over $120 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. More than 50 local nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation, and many individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds.