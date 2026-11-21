The officer’s stated reason for the stop sits at the top of every DWI arrest report, and it is often the first thing a defense lawyer attacks. That one moment, and the paperwork that documents it, can quietly determine the fate of the case. This is why good attorneys will often begin their defense not at the breath test, but at the very first flash of red and blue lights.

Either the case is solid, or it slowly fell apart at the traffic stop and the arrest report. A good San Antonio DWI lawyer will go through these papers line by line to find constitutional violations, shortcuts in the process, and claims that can’t be backed up by the video. What they find there often determines everything that happens after, from the motions made before the hearing to the verdict.

It Starts With the Reason for the Stop

First, did the police officer have a good reason to pull over the driver in the first place? The Fourth Amendment says that a person can only be stopped if there are clear, articulable facts that point to a crime or traffic violation. It can’t just be a feeling that something is wrong.

This is more important than it sounds. If the initial stop was unconstitutional, then everything that followed, including field tests and breath results, can be challenged as the fruit of an unlawful stop. The report includes a reason for the stop, like weaving or speeding, and a lawyer can compare that against the dashcam footage to determine if the driving warranted the stop.

How Long the Driver Was Held

If a good stop lasts too long, it can become bad. It’s not possible for an officer to turn a normal traffic stop into a full-on DWI investigation without some new and separate evidence of guilt. This extra time is seen by courts as a different invasion that needs its own justification.

In order to test this, lawyers are comparing timestamps in the report to body camera footage and dispatch logs. If the driver had to wait longer than the law allows for backup or a specialized unit, that can be used as a reason to throw out the evidence.

A Close Look at the Field Sobriety Tests

Few other parts of the report come under more scrutiny than field sobriety tests used by police in drunk driving stops. They have to be administered and scored according to strict standardized procedures, and minor deviations can completely invalidate the results.

The lawyer also checks the officer’s notes against the video and the surrounding circumstances. Impairment comes in many forms, such as uneven pavement, poor lighting, bad weather, injuries, or medical conditions, and those are the kind of details that an officer may omit from a written narrative.

When the Report Does Not Match the Video

Reports are often done after the fact and use pre-printed checklist language. The credibility problems lie in that space between memory and paperwork.

If slurred speech, heavy stumbling, or a strong odor of alcohol is part of the story, the attorney listens to the recording to see if it supports that. Those inconsistencies weaken the officer’s testimony before a judge or jury if the video shows something different. Jurors pay very close attention when the camera doesn’t match the paperwork.

The Chemical Test and Your Rights

Breath, blood, and urine tests have strict procedures, and if you review the report, you will often find out where they fell down. Attorneys usually check:

Observation period: Whether the officer observed the driver for the required period of time, often 15 minutes, before a breath test.

Whether the officer observed the driver for the required period of time, often 15 minutes, before a breath test. What kind of equipment do you have? Are the calibration and repair logs up to date? Was the operator or technician properly trained?

Are the calibration and repair logs up to date? Was the operator or technician properly trained? Consent warnings: To find out if the required warnings were given before a chemical test was requested.

Constitutional rights are important here too. A lawyer can seek to suppress statements about drinking made by a driver in custody without first reading Miranda warnings. A small slip in these steps can put the test into question.

Conclusion

A DWI charge may seem foolproof, but the documents behind it rarely are. The traffic stop and arrest report is full of examples where the law has clear lines and officers sometimes cross them. A good defense attorney can look at those records and find the errors and inconsistencies in them that can lead to evidence being suppressed, charges being reduced, or the case being dismissed altogether. If you are facing a DWI, that close reading is one of the best things a lawyer can do.