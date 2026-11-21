KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Colorado recorded the fifth-highest November vandalism rate of all 50 states at 68.7 incidents per 100,000 residents, 1.9 times the national average of 36.1.

Colorado law enforcement agencies recorded 20,254 vandalism incidents across the five Novembers from 2021 to 2025, an average of 4,051 each November, or about 135 every day.

Recorded November vandalism in Colorado fell every year, dropping 29.4% from 4,722 incidents in 2021 to 3,335 in 2025, the lowest of the five years.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Colorado families pack up the car, travelers fill Denver International Airport, and homes from Fort Collins to Pueblo sit quiet while vehicles wait in parking lots and on busy streets.

For this analysis, Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas took recorded November vandalism incidents (Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of Property) from the FBI Crime Data Explorer for all 50 states from 2021 to 2025. Each state’s five-year November average was divided by its average population over the same period to produce a rate per 100,000 residents, which was used to rank the states.

The 10 States With the Highest November Vandalism Rates

State Average Population (2021 to 2025) Average November Incidents Incidents per 100,000 Residents Rank New Mexico 2,119,869 1,794 84.6 1 Washington 7,859,312 5,945 75.6 2 Kansas 2,952,021 2,106 71.3 3 Delaware 1,033,108 718 69.5 4 Colorado 5,899,932 4,051 68.7 5 Oregon 4,253,121 2,495 58.7 6 Arkansas 3,068,481 1,737 56.6 7 Nevada 3,213,119 1,798 56.0 8 Missouri 6,211,661 3,378 54.4 9 Illinois 12,646,498 6,807 53.8 10

Colorado recorded 68.7 incidents per 100,000 residents, 1.9 times the national average of 36.1 and 17.1% above sixth-place Oregon (58.7). The state holds 1.8% of the U.S. population yet accounted for 3.3% of recorded November vandalism, and it ranks third among the 13 Western states. Its average of 4,051 incidents ranks eighth by volume, making it one of only three states in the top 10 for both rate and volume.

Looking at the study, Ramzy Ladah, Founder & CEO of Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas, commented:

“Thanksgiving brings Colorado families together, yet in an average November, the state recorded about 135 vandalism incidents a day, the fifth-highest rate in the country. Many homes sit empty while families travel, and vehicles stay parked for days at Denver International Airport or on busy streets in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. If you find damage, photograph it right away, file a police report promptly, and park in well-lit or monitored areas when you can.”

Colorado’s November Vandalism Fell Every Year, Down 29.4% by 2025

Year November Incidents Average Incidents per Day Incidents per 100,000 Residents Rank (of 50) 2021 4,722 157.4 80.0 4 2022 4,541 151.4 77.0 3 2023 4,267 142.2 72.3 4 2024 3,389 113.0 57.4 6 2025 3,335 111.2 56.5 3

Colorado’s recorded November vandalism fell every year, from 4,722 incidents in 2021 to 3,335 in 2025, a 29.4% drop. The largest yearly decline came in 2024, down 20.6% to 3,389. Colorado has ranked in the top six every year, and its 2025 rate of 56.5 placed it third nationally, behind Kansas and New Mexico. That rate was still 74% above the national rate of 32.5.

Methodology

This study uses Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of Property incidents recorded in the FBI Crime Data Explorer, part of the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, for every November from 2021 to 2025. Each state’s five-year November average was divided by its average 2021 to 2025 state population estimate and multiplied by 100,000, and states were ranked by this rate at full precision, so states that appear tied keep the order shown. Per-day figures are based on a 30-day month, and regions follow U.S. Census Bureau definitions. Figures reflect incidents recorded by participating law enforcement agencies, and recent figures may be revised. Agency reporting changed in California, New York, Florida, and New Jersey, so their 2021 to 2025 trends are not cited. Washington, D.C., is excluded, and national figures are the 50-state total.

Data Sources

FBI Crime Data Explorer, Uniform Crime Reporting Program: https://cde.ucr.cjis.gov/LATEST/webapp/#/pages/explorer/crime/crime-trend

https://cde.ucr.cjis.gov/LATEST/webapp/#/pages/explorer/crime/crime-trend Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Xwr3EKPbOmL755cDjRV0dcAnY6uEArat0mbs-_4rjIM/edit?gid=0#gid=0

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Xwr3EKPbOmL755cDjRV0dcAnY6uEArat0mbs-_4rjIM/edit?gid=0#gid=0 Study by → https://www.ladahlaw.com/

About Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas

Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas is a personal injury and car accident law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, representing clients in car accident, personal injury, and related cases.