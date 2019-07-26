THE HEART DISTILLERY LAUNCHES COLORADO SPIKED SELTZER

Introducing Colorado Spiked Seltzer

By Ashlee Utley

ashlee@highhopsbrewery.com

Introducing Colorado Spiked Seltzer, a hard seltzer inspired by the Colorado lifestyle. Whether you’re beach bumming, skiing, gardening, hiking, dog walking, camping, BBQ-ing, paddle boarding, yard-working, or just plain relaxing, Colorado Spiked Seltzer is made for your “-ing” moments.

Most spiked seltzers on the market are flavored malt beverages–aka beers–which are made alcoholic using fermented malted ingredients. Colorado Spiked Seltzer is different–it’s a canned cocktail made simple with our award-winning craft vodka, Rocky Mountain water, real fruit, and a touch of organic cane sugar.

Colorado Spiked Seltzer is available now in 6-pack sleek cans in three refreshing flavors: Lemon, Tangerine, and Key Lime. Each can is 5% alcohol by volume and under 200 calories. You can find Colorado Spiked Seltzer in liquor stores throughout Colorado, and in 6-packs and on draft in the distillery’s tasting room.

A launch party will be hosted at The Heart Distillery’s tasting room inside of The Windsor Gardener on Saturday, July 27th. The party is open to anyone 21 years of age and up. Enjoy local live music and food trucks and get special pricing on 6-packs in celebration of the launch of this product.

The Heart Distillery opened its doors in August of 2018. The Heart is the newest member of the family to Pat and Amanda Weakland, founders of The Windsor Gardener and High Hops Brewery. The distillery was the latest for the Weaklands and family to continue with their “do it yourself” attitude and entrepreneurial spirit. Zach Weakland, son to Pat and Amanda is both the brewer and distiller and has a strong philosophy in balance, sustainability, and even in taste. His insatiable curiosity and hard work have already paid dividends with beer; now he and the rest of the distillery are producing amazing spirits like Trinity Absinthe, The Heart Gin, Vodka, and aging both Bourbon and Rum. The Heart even boasts a ‘bourbon barrel program” where patrons can reserve barrels and witness the aging process personally.

Learn more at www.theheartdistillery.com

Use the Seltzer Finder map on ColoradoSpikedSeltzer.com to find your nearest location.