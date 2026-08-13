2026 Fort Collins Peach Festival Celebrates Community, Music, and Sweet Summer Tradition

Rotary fundraiser returns to Civic Center Park with live entertainment, local vendors, and plenty of peaches on Aug. 15

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival returns to Civic Center Park on Saturday, Aug. 15, offering a full day of live music, local food, craft beverages, family-friendly activities, and one of Northern Colorado’s sweetest summer traditions.

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The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and highlights everything from fresh peaches and peach-inspired treats to local breweries, food trucks, artisan vendors, and community organizations. Visitors can spend the day enjoying live entertainment while exploring offerings from regional businesses and nonprofits.

Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins, the Peach Festival also serves as one of the community’s signature charitable events. Proceeds support Northern Colorado nonprofit organizations, with the festival typically returning between $20,000 and $30,000 each year to local causes.

Admission is $10 at the gate, with children under 12 admitted free. Re-entry is permitted throughout the day. Guests ages 21 and older who wish to enjoy craft beer or peach cocktails will need a wristband. Advance ticket sales will not be available.

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Whether visitors come for the peaches, the music, the food, or the opportunity to support local nonprofits, the festival offers a full day of community celebration in the heart of Fort Collins.

Event Details

What: 2026 Fort Collins Peach Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Fort Collins

Admission: $10 at the gate; children under 12 free

Source: Fort Collins Peach Festival / Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins

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Start your membership today » From community festivals and live entertainment to local news that matters, North Forty News keeps you connected to the events shaping our region. Become a member today and help support independent local journalism while discovering more of what makes Northern Colorado special.