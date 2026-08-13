Larimer County Earns Silver Green Business Recognition for Third Straight Year

County recognized for sustainability efforts, water conservation, and electric vehicle infrastructure

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County has earned Silver Level recognition from the Colorado Green Business Network for the third consecutive year, highlighting ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts through sustainable operations and resource conservation.

Community Message

The Colorado Green Business Network, administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, recognizes organizations that integrate sustainability into their daily operations. Silver designation is awarded to organizations that move beyond regulatory compliance by implementing meaningful environmental initiatives through policy decisions and operational improvements.

Among the county’s accomplishments this year, Larimer County reduced water consumption by more than 1 million gallons through turf reduction projects and xeriscaping at several county facilities. The county also expanded access to electric vehicle infrastructure by installing five new EV charging stations at selected locations.

The recognition reflects the county’s broader Internal Climate Plan, which focuses on improving energy efficiency, conserving water, reducing waste, and advancing climate responsibility throughout county operations.

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The Colorado Green Business Network provides technical assistance and recognition to organizations across the state working to improve sustainability through energy conservation, water efficiency, waste reduction, and environmentally responsible practices.

Residents can learn more about Larimer County’s sustainability initiatives by visiting the county’s Internal Climate Plan webpage.

Source: Larimer County

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