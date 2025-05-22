500 Flags to Fly at Fort Collins Field of Honor During Memorial Day Weekend

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rotary event at Spring Canyon Park honors heroes and funds community service projects

FORT COLLINS, CO—The annual Field of Honor is set to return to Spring Canyon Community Park in Fort Collins from May 23 to May 26. It will bring with it a stirring display of 500 American flags flown in solemn tribute to military veterans, active service members, first responders, and personal heroes.

Open and free to the public, the event provides a space for Northern Colorado residents to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day. Each flag in the expansive field bears a medallion sharing the story of a hero, making the experience deeply personal for those who walk among the red, white, and blue.

Field of Honor 2022 (Photo by Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary)

In addition to honoring those who serve, the Field of Honor serves as a meaningful fundraiser. Proceeds from the sale of medallions and contributions from Community Supporters are reinvested directly into the region. The Rotary Club uses these funds to issue grants supporting nonprofits that assist veterans, first responders, and other vital community services.

“Field of Honor is our gift to the community that keeps on giving throughout the year thanks to our Community Supporters and those who purchase a medallion,” said Dave Marvin, event chair and Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary member.

To support or learn more, visit the official Field of Honor page through the Rotary’s website: fieldofhonorfc.org.

Source material provided by Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary Club.