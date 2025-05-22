Knocking Out Cancer in the Ring and in Life: Fort Collins Boxing Event Supports Local Cancer Fighters

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Cancer survivor and former pro boxer Shane Swartz leads third annual event to raise thousands for seven Northern Colorado families

FORT COLLINS, CO — On May 31, the boxing ring will become a place of healing, hope, and community action as Knockout Cancer Boxing Club hosts its third Knockout Cancer Boxing Fundraiser, a special event benefiting seven individuals from Northern Colorado currently battling cancer.

Created by Shane Swartz, a Fort Collins native, cancer survivor, and former professional boxer, the event brings together local fighters of all ages and skill levels for an evening of exhibition bouts where 100% of proceeds go directly to families in need.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Coach Shane with Swartz Boxing and Knockout Cancer Boxing Club (Photo courtesy Shane Swartz)



“I created the Knockout Cancer Boxing Fundraiser for a couple of reasons,” said Swartz. “In 2019, I was diagnosed with throat cancer. My family organized a fundraiser for me, and I’ll never forget the love and support the Northern Colorado community gave me. Now that I’m cancer-free, I want to pay it forward the same way they did for me.”

Shane Swartz and his family (Photo courtesy Shane Swartz)



From Fighter to Fundraiser

Swartz’s story is one of perseverance. With over 40 years in boxing, he’s been a six-time national champion, a 1996 Olympic alternate, and a global competitor representing Fort Collins. But it’s his fight with cancer—and the fight to give back—that has reshaped his mission.

“As a cancer survivor and as a boxer, I could never give up,” Swartz shared. “There were many days I wanted to quit. But my trophy wasn’t in a ring—it was my family. I kept going for them.”

Shane Swartz after beating #2 in the world, Dale Brown, in 2006 at the Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida (Photo courtesy Shane Swartz)

A Community United

This year’s event supports recipients from Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley, ranging in age from 3 to 70 years old, with conditions including B-cell leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, breast cancer, colon cancer, and more.

Swartz emphasizes that recipients are free to use the donations however they choose. Past families have used funds for everything from medical bills and mortgage payments to purchasing a new bed to help a child endure chemotherapy more comfortably.

“No matter the age or type of cancer, cancer sucks,” said Swartz. “This is about doing something real for people who are hurting.”

Shane Swartz in the ring for the main event/last bout of the show for the first Knockout Cancer Boxing fundraiser in 2021 (Photographed by Casey O’Day Photography)

Inside the Ring

The event will feature eight exhibition bouts, featuring fighters from ages 8 to 50, including first-time competitors, seasoned athletes, and even retired boxers returning to support the cause. Most boxers train at Swartz’s gym, Knockout Cancer Boxing Club, with additional support from fighters in Cheyenne, Denver, and Colorado Springs.

“This is a community of love, support, and giving,” Swartz said. “I start crying even thinking about it. It’s not just boxing—it’s healing.”

How to Attend and Support

The event is for all ages and is donation-based for general attendees. A limited number of sponsorship tables at $1,500 each have already sold out, thanks to generous support from local businesses, including High Country Beverage and others. While walk-in donations are welcomed, those unable to attend can still contribute by scanning QR codes on the event website.

Looking Ahead

The May 31 event is part of Swartz’s hope to make a nationwide movement. A tentative show is scheduled in Kentucky later this year. But for now, his eyes are on home.

“Ideally, we sell out the venue with 500 people and raise $10,000 for each of our seven recipients,” he said. “I can’t promise them a specific amount of money, but I can promise love, support, and prayers—and that’s what matters most.”

Event Details:

Knockout Cancer Boxing Fundraiser

📍 Fort Collins – Venue info at https://kocbc.org/events

🗓 Friday, May 31, 2025

🎟 Donation-based entry | All ages welcome

📞 Contact: Karisa Garner (254) 229-0278 | [email protected]

How You Can Help:

Attend the event and show your support

Donate online

Share this story to help raise awareness

For more information or to donate, visit kocbc.org/events.