Volunteers Needed to Help Preserve Historic Buckhorn Work Center Near Fort Collins

HistoriCorps and U.S. Forest Service seek community support to restore iconic ranger buildings in Roosevelt National Forest

FORT COLLINS, CO—Community volunteers are invited to roll up their sleeves for history this June, as HistoriCorps, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, and Pawnee National Grassland partner to rehabilitate the historic Buckhorn Work Center, located just 45 minutes west of Fort Collins.

Two volunteer sessions are scheduled from June 1-6 and June 8-13, offering locals a unique opportunity to learn preservation skills while helping restore a foundational site in Northern Colorado’s conservation history. The effort is part of an ongoing preservation project led by HistoriCorps, a national nonprofit that connects volunteers to meaningful hands-on work saving historic places across the country.

The Buckhorn Work Center—comprised of several rustic buildings built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) between 1933 and 1941—once served as the first ranger station in the Colorado National Forest. Due to its architectural and historical significance, it was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2022.

Volunteers will help restore the Bunkhouse, following last year’s successful repairs to the Ranger and Assistant Ranger Residences. Tasks will include repairing and replacing deteriorated exterior woodwork, scraping and painting the building’s façade, and restoring doors and windows where time allows.

No experience is required to join—HistoriCorps provides mentorship, tools, and all meals throughout the week-long sessions. Free camping is available on-site for tents, trailers, and RVs up to 25 feet (without hookups).

Learn more and register at: www.historicorps.org