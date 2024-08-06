Annual Arts Celebration in Cheyenne to Feature Artists Around the Region

The annual Cheyenne Arts Celebration will happen on August 10.

2024 marks the 13th year of an annual arts festival in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the 4th year for the Celebration to take place in South Lions Park. The event runs from 11am to 8pm and features a full day of musicians and artist vendors in a casual park setting.

Participants can join us for yoga by Little Lotus Yoga starting at 9:30 am, then stay to shop over 40 artist vendors while listening to some of the best local and regional musicians. Food trucks include Queso’s Kitchen, Chuckwagon Cheyenne, Noam’s Table and Barrett Creek Coffee.

For event details and to see the full lineup, visit

https://artscheyenne.com/cheyenne-arts-celebration/

About Arts Cheyenne

Arts Cheyenne is the community’s advocacy and cultural development organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County. Its mission is to promote and facilitate arts through education, awareness, and experience.