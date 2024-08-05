Annual Peach Sale Will Benefit Banner Hospice of Northern Colorado 

Banner Hospice of Northern Colorado is hosting its annual peach sale fundraiser. Orders will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 9.

The first crate of peaches is $45, while additional crates can be purchased for $40. Orders can be made online, by mail, or in person. To order online, visit give.bannerhealth.com/palisadepeach. Orders can also be mailed to Banner Hospice of Northern Colorado, 5628 W. 19th St., Suite 2, Greeley, CO 80634, with checks payable to Banner Hospice of Northern Colorado. People who want to order in person can do so at the office.

Peaches can be picked up at the Banner Hospice of Northern Colorado office between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

For an optional $15 donation, community members can help purchase peaches for a local food bank. In 2023, Banner Hospice of Northern Colorado sold over 6,000 pounds of peaches.

Questions can be directed to Julie Miller at 970-939-6481.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 33 hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits, and patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.