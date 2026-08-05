August History Hour Explores Centuries of Stained Glass Craftsmanship

Free Greeley presentation highlights the Watkins family legacy and St. Peter Church restoration

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. – The Greeley Historic Preservation Commission will host its next free History Hour presentation on Thursday, Aug. 20, featuring an inside look at one of Colorado’s oldest artistic traditions through the work of Watkins Stained Glass Studio.

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Beginning at noon in the Community Room at the Greeley History Museum, 714 8th St., Jane Watkins will present “Colorado 150 Families: Watkins Stained Glass Legacy with an emphasis on St. Peter Catholic Church, Greeley.” The program will explore her family’s centuries-long history of creating and restoring stained glass, including the restoration of the historic windows at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greeley.

Attendees will learn how stained glass is designed, crafted and restored using techniques that have been passed down through the Watkins family since 1761 in England and 1868 in Colorado. The presentation will also feature examples of the studio’s work.

Phil and Jane Watkins operate the award-winning Watkins Stained Glass Studio, creating custom stained glass for churches, homes, businesses and mausoleums while continuing traditional craftsmanship dating back more than 250 years. In May 2026, Colorado Preservation, Inc. honored the studio with its Sage Award for outstanding historic preservation work.

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The August program is part of Greeley’s ongoing History Hour series, which is free and open to the public without reservations.

Upcoming presentations include:

Sept. 10: Slam Bang Western Style: How Greeley Helped Give Birth to Professional Wrestling by Gabe Llanas

Slam Bang Western Style: How Greeley Helped Give Birth to Professional Wrestling by Gabe Llanas Oct. 15: Confluence: A History of Greeley Water by Michael Welsh, Ph.D.

Confluence: A History of Greeley Water by Michael Welsh, Ph.D. Oct. 22: Out of Many Am I by Tony Arguello

For more information, contact the Historic Preservation Office at [email protected] or [email protected], or call 970-350-9222.

Source: City of Greeley

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