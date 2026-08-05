Poudre RiverFest Returns Aug. 8 With Music, Family Fun and River Conservation

Free festival at New Belgium Brewing celebrates the Cache la Poudre River with education, art and live entertainment

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Community members are invited to celebrate and protect one of Northern Colorado’s most important natural resources during the 12th annual Poudre RiverFest on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins.

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The free, family-friendly festival is expected to welcome approximately 2,500 attendees for a day of live music, hands-on activities, educational exhibits, local food, and opportunities to learn about watershed health and restoration along the Cache la Poudre River.

More than 70 exhibitors will offer information on water conservation, ecological restoration, and practical ways residents can help protect the river. Organizers say the event comes at an important time as Colorado communities continue to face drought, wildfire impacts, and evolving water needs.

Festival attractions include the Family Zone, the Poudre River Experience, a festival bingo challenge, free yoga and painting classes, and the Cultivating a Forest Project led by artist Erika Osborne. Live performances throughout the day feature Cary Morin Duo, Antonio Lopez, Desiderata, and Slow Caves.

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Poudre RiverFest was established in 2014 following the devastating 2013 floods to celebrate the river while raising awareness and support for restoration efforts. Since its inception, the festival has welcomed more than 26,000 attendees and helped raise more than $28,000 for ecological restoration projects.

This year’s organizing partners include the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, City of Fort Collins Utilities, Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area, Wildlands Restoration Volunteers, Reef Healers, and Bird Conservancy of the Rockies.

Poudre RiverFest takes place Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden St., Fort Collins. Admission is free.

Source: Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed

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