Authentic Mediterranean Delights at Petra Grill in Fort Collins

Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

As a lover of Mediterranean cuisine, my recent dining experience at Petra Grill in Fort Collins left me thoroughly impressed.

Nestled in Campus West, this cozy restaurant boasts an inviting ambiance and a menu brimming with authentic Middle Eastern flavors.

Upon entering Petra Grill, I was greeted with warm hospitality and promptly seated. The restaurant’s decor, with its earthy tones and subtle Arabic accents, immediately transported me to a bustling bazaar in the heart of the Mediterranean.

To start, I ordered the traditional Grilled Mushrooms appetizer. They were perfectly seasoned and served piping hot!

For the main course, I opted for the Sultan Combo, which featured a generous portion of gyros, chicken, falafel, hummus, baba ghanouj, tabbouleh, and cauliflower. Each item was expertly seasoned and grilled to perfection, showcasing the restaurant’s commitment to quality and authenticity.

The staff was attentive, knowledgeable about the menu, and eager to ensure a memorable dining experience.

Petra Grill in Fort Collins is a hidden gem for anyone craving authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

From the delectable appetizers to the mouthwatering grilled meats, every dish reflects the culinary expertise and passion of the chefs.

Whether you’re a seasoned fan of Middle Eastern food or looking to explore new flavors, Petra Grill is a must-visit destination that promises a culinary journey to the Mediterranean.

I highly recommend Petra Grill to fellow food enthusiasts and can’t wait to return to sample more of their delectable offerings.

For more information, visit their website at orderpetragrill.com.