Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) Deadline Approaching

April 30 is the last day to apply for Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). LEAP helps eligible individuals and families pay a portion of winter home heating costs by making a one-time payment directly to the utility company on behalf of each LEAP-eligible household. This season, eligible families can expect to receive between $200 to $1,000 in energy assistance, depending on the type of heating fuel, household income and other factors.

“It’s not too late for Coloradans to apply for LEAP,” says Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager. “The extra money that LEAP provides to help pay home energy bills can make a difference for the nearly 500,000 Coloradans who have reported finding it very difficult to pay basic household expenses recently.”

To qualify for LEAP, Coloradans may have an income of up to 60 percent of the state median income. This equates to a household income of less than $71,112 a year for a family of four. For a further breakdown of income requirements, visit cdhs.colorado.gov/leap.

Additionally, LEAP recipients must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord as part of their rent and have at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S. living in the household.

To access the LEAP application, visit cdhs.colorado.gov/leap. Online applications are processed through the Colorado PEAK system. You can also call the HEAT HELP line at 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) to receive an application via mail or email or visit your local county department of human services office to pick up or drop off an application.