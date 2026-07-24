Be Kind Rewind Closes Sounds of Centerra

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Free concert celebrates the 1990s and 2000s with music, family activities and back-to-school support
Sounds of Centerra will wrap up its 18th annual summer concert series July 31 with Be Kind Rewind performing high-energy hits from the 1990s and 2000s at Chapungu Sculpture Park in Loveland.
The free closing-night celebration will also feature the Thompson Education Foundation’s Back to School Night, including family activities, giveaways, a 360-degree photo booth and opportunities to support local families. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, dress for the featured decades and arrive early for food vendors and nostalgic activities.
Event Details
What: Sounds of Centerra featuring Be Kind Rewind
When: Friday, July 31, 7–9 p.m.
Where: Chapungu Sculpture Park, 6105 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland
Cost: Free
More Info: centerra.com/sounds
Find more upcoming Northern Colorado events at NorthFortyNews.com/calendar.
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