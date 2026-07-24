Be Kind Rewind Closes Sounds of Centerra

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free concert celebrates the 1990s and 2000s with music, family activities and back-to-school support

Sounds of Centerra will wrap up its 18th annual summer concert series July 31 with Be Kind Rewind performing high-energy hits from the 1990s and 2000s at Chapungu Sculpture Park in Loveland.

Community Message

The free closing-night celebration will also feature the Thompson Education Foundation’s Back to School Night, including family activities, giveaways, a 360-degree photo booth and opportunities to support local families. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, dress for the featured decades and arrive early for food vendors and nostalgic activities.

Event Details

What: Sounds of Centerra featuring Be Kind Rewind

When: Friday, July 31, 7–9 p.m.

Where: Chapungu Sculpture Park, 6105 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland

Cost: Free

More Info: centerra.com/sounds

Find more upcoming Northern Colorado events at NorthFortyNews.com/calendar.

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