Rethinking the Modern Lawn in Northern Colorado

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Less mowing, less water, and more beauty can transform your outdoor space.

For generations, a perfectly manicured lawn has been considered the hallmark of a beautiful home. But in Northern Colorado’s dry climate, maintaining a sea of green grass often means spending more time, money, and water than many homeowners realize.

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Fortunately, today’s landscapes don’t have to revolve around wall-to-wall turf. More gardeners are discovering that a yard can be attractive, functional, and environmentally friendly while demanding far less maintenance.

Traditional lawn grasses commonly found across neighborhoods weren’t developed for Colorado’s semi-arid conditions. Keeping them healthy often requires frequent irrigation, fertilizer applications, and regular mowing throughout the growing season. Those inputs can also encourage weeds, creating an ongoing cycle of treatments and upkeep.

Instead, many homeowners are reducing the size of their lawns and replacing portions with plants better suited to Colorado’s climate.

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Native and drought-tolerant grasses such as blue grama and buffalograss require significantly less water once established while still providing an attractive lawn for recreation. In shadier areas, several fescue varieties offer another lower-maintenance alternative that performs well with fewer resources.

Groundcovers are another option gaining popularity. Creeping thyme, Irish moss, blue star creeper, and similar low-growing plants can fill spaces where traditional turf struggles while adding texture, seasonal color, and pollinator value.

Many homeowners are also choosing to convert unused lawn into something more productive. Raised vegetable beds can supply fresh produce throughout the summer, while perennial flower gardens create habitat for bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects. Carefully planned native plantings also reduce irrigation demands and provide year-round interest.

Colorado communities continue to encourage these changes through water-wise landscaping initiatives. Programs promoting xeriscaping and drought-tolerant garden designs help residents conserve water while creating landscapes that better reflect the region’s natural environment. Resource Central’s popular Garden In A Box program is one example helping homeowners transition to attractive, low-water gardens.

The goal isn’t necessarily to eliminate every blade of grass. Instead, it’s about making each part of your landscape serve a purpose. Keep lawn where children play, pets roam, or outdoor gatherings happen. Let the remaining space become pollinator habitat, ornamental gardens, edible landscapes, or attractive groundcovers that thrive with less maintenance.

A thoughtfully designed yard can reduce weekend chores, lower water bills, support local wildlife, and provide more enjoyment throughout the year. In Northern Colorado, working with the climate instead of against it often produces the healthiest—and happiest—landscape.

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