Town of Wellington Plans  Annual July Fourth Celebration 

Wellington, CO — The Town of Wellington’s annual Fourth of July celebration is set for 2024 with the theme “Proud to be an American.”

The event, which is the Town’s largest community gathering, will run throughout the day on Thursday, July 4, 2024 — starting with a parade in the morning and ending with fireworks after dark. The full schedule is as follows:

▪ 7-10 a.m. – Pancake breakfast hosted by The Wellington Filling Station (3906 Cleveland Ave.). Email [email protected] for more information.

▪ 10 a.m. – Parade on Cleveland Avenue. This year’s theme is “Proud to be an American.” (Registration closed).

▪ 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Beer Garden and Skate Jam Hosted at Centennial Park by American Legion Wellington Post 176 and Sk8well. The Parks, Recreation, Open Space, Trails Advisory Board will be at the event raising money for the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Wellington Community Park.

▪ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Festival at Wellington Community Park (8760 Buffalo Creek Parkway). Festival offerings include:

o Car Show (Registration closed).

o Vendor Fair (Registration closed).

o Food trucks.

o Live music sponsored by the Bohemian Foundation featuring:

o 2MX2

o Liz Barnez

o Kids games and activities.

o 4th of July Pie and Preservation Competition. Co-sponsored by Slurpz Restaurant & Teas House, the inaugural run of this event includes competitions for best pie, best pickled food, best jam or jelly, and best honey. There will also be a pie-eating contest and a watermelon seed-spitting contest for kids. For more information, including entry rules, go to slurpz.org/4th-of-july.

▪ 7:30 p.m. – The Wellington Community Band will play a free concert from the Eyestone South parking lot as residents gather to watch the fireworks.

▪ 9:15 p.m. – Fireworks display by Bee Lake on the east side of Sixth Street, across from the Eyestone Elementary School campuses. Sixth Street will be closed from Grant Avenue to Washington Avenue from 2-11 p.m. However, the Eyestone Elementary North

and South fields will be available for spectators to view the show. Additionally, synchronized music is available for the show by tuning in to 97.1 FM at 9:39 p.m.

Shuttle Available

Shuttle service will be available through a generous sponsorship from Wellington Colorado Main Street Program. The shuttle service will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with drop off and pickup locations outside of the Municipal Services Building (Third Street) and at E County Road 64 and Buffalo Creek Parkway.

Road Closure Information

▪ Cleveland Avenue (Colorado Highway 1) will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon. ▪ Buffalo Creek Parkway from Washington Ave. to Iron Horse Way will close from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Sixth Street from Grant Ave. to Washington Ave. will be closed from 2-11 p.m. for the fireworks display.

On-street parking will be available throughout the day, but residents are encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool to the day’s events, as space is limited.

Accessibility

Special accommodation requests for this event can be emailed to

[email protected].

For more

Updated information about the event will be posted to www.WellingtonColorado.gov/Fourth-of July as well as to our social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor. Questions about the event can be sent to [email protected].