Bike Fort Collins’ Bike Prom Event to Celebrate Bicycling as a Culmination to June Bike Month

Bike Prom, a bike-themed event celebrating and bookending Colorado’s June Bike Month with live music, DJs, and bike movies will be held Saturday, June 25 at the Lyric Cinema beginning at 8 pm. The event will also feature a silent auction and guests will have a final chance to register in a raffle to win a new e-bike, where the winner will be drawn from the stage that night. Bike Prom tickets are $25 and proceeds from the event will help support Bike Fort Collins’ mission to increase participation and advance bicycle culture and policy changes, creating safer streets and communities, while also creating an inclusive and empowering culture for all bicyclists, regardless of ability or identity.

The community is invited to don their corsages and cummerbunds, get out their puffy sleeves and top hats and prepare for a fun night of bike themed hijinks and hooligans, music, dancing, film, and more. Gora Gora Orkestar is set to headline the event with DJ Specific Heat and Friends opening and closing the entertainment for the evening. The DJs will prime the audience with a mix of music genres as attendees arrive prior to the Gora Gora Orkestar taking the stage and will help close the evening of dancing fun after the band’s set. Gora Gora Orkestar’s eclecticism of contemporary genres and 10-piece, big brass sound will appeal to a wide array of musical interests, no matter how discerning the ear. A selection of silent shorts from the internationally renowned Bicycle Film Festival will be playing in the Lyric lobby, while a screening of the 80’s classic, BMX Bandits, will be rolling on a theater inside. Attendees will be also be able to bid on a smattering of silent auction items, purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a new e-bike, pose for commemorative photo in the Bike Prom photo booth, or partake in a Bike Prom Chai-tini drink special.

“While Bike Prom isn’t a new event for us, While we haven’t hosted it since before the pandemic, in its return debut, we want to bring it back bigger and better than ever, and hope to establish it as a celebratory staple of Bike Month for years to come,” said Anna Kelso, Bike Fort Collins’ Community Relations Coordinator and Bike Prom Event Planner. “We’re very excited to bring Bike Prom to the community and invite bike lovers and enthusiasts of all levels to join us for what is sure to be a loud and proud night of bikes and bikes, and also more bikes.”

Bike Prom is generously sponsored by Brave New Wheel bike shop, Trek Fort Collins, Edge Optics eye wear, Tandem Real Estate, the North Forty News and the Bohemian Foundation. And, it’s also being “powered by” the FoCo Bike Mob from a volunteer perspective, an informal group of bike enthusiasts who believe bikes are a means to a richer and more meaningful community experience. The community is also invited to join Bike Mob members and a broader contingent who will be meeting prior to the event at Stodgy Brewing between 5:30 and 7:30 to rally before riding as a group to the Lyric Cinema in time for the 8 pm event start.

In the meantime, raffle entries to win the new e-bike in the Spring Into Summer Raffle are available from now until 10 pm on the 25, just prior to the prize drawing. Raffle entries start at $10.

Visit bikefortcollins.org/bike-prom for more information. For any businesses interested in supporting or sponsoring Bike Prom, there is still time to do so. Email Bike Fort Collins at info@bikefortcollins.org.