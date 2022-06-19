The 39th Annual Junior League of Fort Collins Garden Tour Returns to Old Town

The 39th Annual Junior League of Fort Collins Garden Tour presented by Fort Collins Nursery will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 8:30 am to 1 pm in the neighborhood near City Park featuring nine gardens on West Mountain Avenue, West Oak Street, North Washington Ave and Jackson Avenue. This event offers an opportunity to be inspired by beautiful garden landscapes and growing in Colorado best practices while connecting with industry professionals and other passionate gardeners.

“The Garden Tour has been an annual tradition for inspiring and aspiring gardeners, and we are thrilled to be celebrating our 39th Tour. Your support means so much to us as Garden Tour is the signature fundraiser for Junior League of Fort Collins attracting hundreds of attendees each year that allows us to fund our programs supporting women and children in our community throughout the entire year,” said Madisen Golden, 2022 Garden Tour Committee Chair.

Homeowners have volunteered their gardens to provide an opportunity for the local community to learn about plants, landscape design, and provide stunning inspiration to others for their own gardening adventures. Fort Collins Nursery has partnered with the Junior League to present this event since its inception and provides staff at each home to answer questions and provide insights on how to translate featured gardens to the homes of attendees. Master Gardeners with Colorado State University Extension will also be available to provide information.

Tickets are $30 each and are available at Fort Collins Nursery, the Larimer County Farmers Market on June 11 and June 18 as well as online at JLGardenTour.org. This event will feature a kid’s zone with a scavenger hunt, seed planting activity, yard games, and food trucks: The Snowy Churro, Slurpz Tea Company, and the Genesis Coffee Cart. Proceeds from this event support local community programs through the Junior League of Fort Collins such as the Career Closet and Hunger Initiative!

“Thank you for your continued support of this incredible organization which has made a difference in the lives of so many people. We’re glad you’re joining us as we continue working to create a positive impact in our community through women’s leadership and voluntarism,” said Morgan (Vanek) Carpenter, 2021-2022 Junior League of Fort Collins President.

This event is only made possible by the following generous sponsors: Fort Collins Nursery, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Madwire, Fossil Creek Nursery.

The Junior League of Fort Collins is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable, focused on creating opportunities for women and children to thrive!