Boulder Shines for the Holidays

Have you heard about the fledgling travel trend called Elsewhereism, which is all about skipping the classic tourist spots and seeking out the unexpected?

If you haven’t then we heartily suggest you check out this recent campaign piece from travel engine Skyscanner that featured Boulder as one of the cities containing what the company call “hidden gems”. It’s really no surprise Boulder has made the cut given the town blends jaw-dropping scenery, local charm, and a festive holiday spirit that’s hard to beat.

So if you’re heading to Boulder over the holiday season (or now have the inspiration to go check it out), we’ve put together a few Boulder traditions you won’t want to miss in the months ahead.

Flip the Switch on Holiday Cheer

Start your day at 11am with the Downtown Boulder Cookie Crawl – sip, snack, and shop your way through the festive streets. Then, at 5pm, watch the magic happen as the switch flips and the Pearl Street Mall is bathed in twinkling lights.

Stick around for performances by the Boulder Ballet and Boulder Chorale, and don’t miss a free photo op with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Visitor Center, running until 7pm.

Rock Out (or Sing Along) at CU’s Holiday Festival

For over 40 years, Macky Auditorium has been the place to be for Boulder’s holiday music lovers. CU Presents brings together the College of Music’s choirs, orchestras, ensembles, and soloists for a festive concert that fills the historic, decked-out auditorium with cheer. Think holiday classics, dazzling performances, and just the right amount of seasonal sparkle to put you in the mood for cocoa and snow-dusted rooftops.

Catch the Glow at Boulder’s Lights of December Parade

Downtown Boulder lights up (literally) for the Lights of December Parade! Watch marching bands strut their stuff and all the beautifully designed Christmas floats roll by. Stick around for the grand finale when Santa Claus himself makes a jolly appearance, spreading cheer and probably judging your hot cocoa game.

Look Up at The Boulder Star

Boulder’s iconic holiday star has been lighting up Flagstaff Mountain every year since 1947. Yep, over 70 years of twinkling magic! With 365 energy-saving LED bulbs, it’s basically Boulder’s giant nightlight, visible from just about anywhere in town.

The Boulder Chamber keeps the tradition going and even sells holiday cards featuring the star, painted by local artists. So, if you’re in town this season, don’t forget to lift your eyes, you won’t want to miss it!

Get Your Festive Fix at WinterFest

Boulder’s Colorado Chautauqua turns into a winter wonderland for WinterFest. Hop on a horse-drawn carriage, swing by Santa’s cozy cottage, join a caroling hike, or browse the holiday market. There’s cookie decorating, live music, and a tree lighting too—basically all the festive vibes you could want at the foot of the Flatirons.

Celebrate Chanukah on Pearl

Head to the 1300 block of Pearl Street Mall for the Boulder community Menorah lighting, hosted by the Jewish Community Center and Boulder County Center for Judaism. This all-ages, outdoor tradition has locals gathering for music, latkes, jelly donuts, hot chocolate, and Chanukah goodies.

Shop ‘Til You Drop

All holiday long

Pearl Street Mall, with its brick-paved streets and twinkling lights, is the ultimate spot to tick off your gift list. Bonus points for hot chocolate pit stops and street performers showing off their skills (and hoping for a little holiday cash). Don’t stress about parking as weekends downtown are free!

Over at Twenty Ninth Street, you’ll find even more shops with jaw-dropping views of the Flatirons, while Boulder’s artisan markets are perfect for snagging unique, locally made gifts. If you’re feeling competitive, join the Downtown Dash where you shop local, collect stamps, and win prizes while you’re at it.

Whether you’re strolling beneath the Boulder Star, humming along at a holiday concert, or sipping cocoa as the city glows around you, Boulder offers a festive season that feels both cozy and full of discovery. It’s a place where familiar traditions meet fresh surprises—exactly the kind of “Elsewhereism” magic that turns a simple getaway into a holiday you’ll remember long after the lights come down.