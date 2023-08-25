Canyon Concert Ballet Kicks off the Season with Ballet, Beer, and Pop

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

“Art is anything you can get away with.”

Canyon Concert Ballet opens its 2023 – 2024 season with the story of Andy Warhol. After the sold-out success of last year’s Ballet and Beer program, join us on the journey that redefined what art could be in an era of tremendous social, political, and technological upheaval. Uncover why Andy Warhol’s iconic counter-culture ethos is as prevalent now as it was 60 years ago.

This new contemporary ballet from Artistic Director Michael Pappalardo is set to the music of the era and explores the legacy and life of Andy Warhol. “Growing up I found any opportunity I could to see Pop Art whenever I could. I always saw movement in Andy Warhol’s work and reading about his life and love for dance, I can see this in all of the art he did,’ Artistic Director Michael Pappalardo said. “I have always wanted the opportunity to bring his work to life on stage, and I am excited to premier this new ballet,” he said.

This event seamlessly combines what Canyon Concert Ballet does best: Ballet, with what some might say Fort Collins does best: Beer. Guests enjoy one free beer with every ticket purchase (Must be over the age of 21).

Beer, Ballet, and Pop

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Magnolia Theater

Thursday, September 7, 2023, 7:00 pm

Friday, September 8, 2023, 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 9, 2023, 4:00 and 7:00 pm

$35 per ticket; Student/Senior $29

Tickets available at https://www.ccballet.org/2023- 2024-season