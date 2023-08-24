Back to School: Backpacks for Children in Need

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Realities for Children Provides Over 1,200 Backpacks Stuffed With School Supplies to Local Children in Need

Thanks to the amazing support of over 70 local businesses and organizations, more than 1,200 children in need will start the school year with new backpacks and school supplies. This is a new record for the annual Realities For Children Back to School collection.

Realities For Children collaborates with local nonprofit Partner Agencies to distribute backpacks and school supplies to children in need. The annual back-to-school distribution has been running for over 25 years in Larimer County. Held at the Realities For Children Homebase facility on Thursday, Aug. 3, the event provides resources to children who have faced abuse, neglect or are at-risk.

“Volunteering for Realities For Children Back to School distribution has come to be a favorite of mine. Every kid wants a new backpack, they want new school supplies that are their own. I know how proud they are to wear that backpack and go to school that first day,” Madelyn Backhaus.

The success of this distribution in meeting every requested need so that no child is forgotten relies on the generosity and support of community donors.

ABOUT REALITIES FOR CHILDREN

Realities For Children provides for the unmet needs of Northern Colorado children who have been abused, neglected, or are at risk. Currently, Realities For Children supports the services of 40 Partner Agencies and represents over 270 Business Members invested in making a difference.

Learn more at realitiesforchildren.com.