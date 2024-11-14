Celebrating Creativity: Poudre’s Annual Student Art Show Opens November 21

The Poudre School District’s Creative Endeavors Art Show will once again transform Foothills Mall into a vibrant gallery, showcasing the incredible artwork of K-12 students. Starting with a grand opening event on Thursday, November 21st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This long-running exhibit, begun in the 1970s, will display an impressive range of multimedia art along the south hallway and storefront windows, continuing through January 15, 2025.
Family, friends, and community members are warmly invited to celebrate the evening, with an expected turnout of 1,500 attendees.
——————————–
Event Details
Exhibit Dates:
-
November 21, 2024 – January 15, 2025
Grand Opening Reception:
-
November 21, 5-7 pm
-
Foothills Mall
-
215 E. Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment