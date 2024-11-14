Celebrating Creativity: Poudre’s Annual Student Art Show Opens November 21

The Poudre School District’s Creative Endeavors Art Show will once again transform Foothills Mall into a vibrant gallery, showcasing the incredible artwork of K-12 students. Starting with a grand opening event on Thursday, November 21st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This long-running exhibit, begun in the 1970s, will display an impressive range of multimedia art along the south hallway and storefront windows, continuing through January 15, 2025.

Family, friends, and community members are warmly invited to celebrate the evening, with an expected turnout of 1,500 attendees.

Event Details

Exhibit Dates:

November 21, 2024 – January 15, 2025

Grand Opening Reception:

November 21, 5-7 pm

Foothills Mall

215 E. Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins