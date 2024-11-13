Jam-Packed Weekend in Fort Collins: Live Music, Holiday Cheer, and Classic Tributes Await!

This weekend, Fort Collins is bursting with musical excitement! As someone who’s always on the lookout for great live performances, I couldn’t be more thrilled about what’s happening around town. From soulful tributes to holiday cheer, here’s what I’ll be checking out — and I highly recommend you join me if you’re looking to make the most of your weekend with local music.

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Friendly Reminders with Pappy Longlegs and Good Carver at Aggie Theatre

The Aggie Theatre is known for its eclectic lineups, and this Saturday night promises a treat for live music lovers. Friendly Reminders is set to headline with their indie-rock vibes, while Pappy Longlegs and Good Carver bring their own unique sounds to the stage. The show starts at 8:00 PM, and I’m excited to experience the blend of genres these artists bring. With Pappy Longlegs adding a hint of blues and rock and Good Carver’s introspective tunes, it’s bound to be a night of diverse musical flavors. I’ll be there early to grab a good spot — the Aggie has great acoustics, but you’ll want to be close to the stage to really feel the energy.

Venue: Aggie Theatre

Time: 8:00 PM

Details: Enjoy a night of live performances featuring Friendly Reminders, Pappy Longlegs, and Good Carver. Z2 Entertainment

A Celebration of the Songs of Kris Kristofferson at The Armory

For fans of classic country and Americana, The Armory is hosting an homage to one of the all-time greats, Kris Kristofferson. Local musicians will take the stage to perform his timeless hits, and I can’t wait to hear their renditions of songs like “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.” The show kicks off at 7:00 PM, so I’m planning to start my night here before heading over to the Aggie. There’s something magical about hearing familiar songs in an intimate venue like The Armory — it brings the lyrics and melodies to life in a way that’s deeply personal. Plus, it’s a fantastic chance to support local talent while paying tribute to a music legend.

Venue: The Armory

Time: 7:00 PM

Details: Local musicians come together to honor the legendary Kris Kristofferson by performing his classic songs. Etix

Sunday, November 17, 2024

Holiday Musicale at Ginger and Baker

Sunday afternoon, I’m getting into the holiday spirit a little early with the Holiday Musicale at Ginger and Baker’s Top Floor. From 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, this event will feature festive pop-up music performances alongside a silent auction. It’s the perfect opportunity to kick off the season, and I can’t wait to see the space decorated for the occasion. I’ll probably snag a warm drink and settle in for some cozy holiday tunes, and who knows, maybe I’ll even bid on something from the auction! Ginger and Baker always creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, making it an ideal spot to enjoy a few hours of seasonal cheer with the community.

Venue: Ginger and Baker, Top Floor

Time: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Details: Kick off the holiday season with pop-up music performances, a silent auction, and more. Off the Hook Arts

Eternal Peace: Fauré’s Requiem at CSU Center for the Arts

To wrap up the weekend on a serene note, I’m planning to attend the performance of Fauré’s Requiem at the Colorado State University Center for the Arts. This timeless piece is known for its peaceful and uplifting qualities, offering a contemplative experience that’s both calming and moving. Presented by the university’s talented music department, the performance starts at 5:00 PM, and I can already imagine the resonant voices filling the concert hall. It’s a beautiful way to unwind and reflect on the weekend, embracing the tranquility of classical music before diving into the week ahead.

Whether you’re a fan of indie rock, classic Americana, holiday tunes, or serene classical music, Fort Collins has something for everyone this weekend. I’m looking forward to seeing friendly faces around town, sharing in the joy of live music, and supporting our local venues and artists. So grab your friends, pick your shows, and let’s make this weekend one to remember in the heart of Fort Collins!

Venue: Colorado State University Center for the Arts

Time: 5:00 PM

Details: Experience a performance of Fauré’s Requiem, presented by the university’s music department. Eventbrite

Please verify event details and ticket availability through the respective venues or official event websites, as schedules may change.