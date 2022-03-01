Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum presents the 41st Western Spirit Art Show and Sale

The 41st Annual Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale will take place from Saturday, March 5 to April 17. Before the Opening Reception – the main event – we will kick off with our Western Art Seminar beginning at 8:00 am including 3 hour-long presentations, and two Workshops starting at 1 pm and 2:30 pm. Breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Museum for those who attend either the “All Day Seminar and Workshop” or “Seminar Only”. At 4 pm we will wrap up the Workshop and prepare for the Opening Reception that begins at 5 pm for Members.

Artwork from Western Spirit and the Vandewark Miniature Show will go on sale at the Opening Reception on March 5, but if purchasers are unable to attend that night, the work will be for sale from March 6 to April 17 both at the Museum and online. To purchase online or to find out more information on the show visit westernspiritartshow.org/

Admission for the Western Spirit Opening Reception on March 5

– Non-Museum Member: $55 (begins at 6 pm)

– Museum Member: $45 (begins at 5 pm)

All Day Seminar and Workshop Available:

– Non-Museum Member: $45

– Museum Member: $35

Half-day tickets are available for Seminar Only or Workshops Only:

– Non-Museum Member: $45

– Museum Member: $35

Western Spirit started in 1982 as a sibling show to the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Western Art Show and Sale. Over the last forty years, Western Spirit has grown to become the premier western juried art show in the Rocky Mountain region for new and emerging artists. Western Spirit differentiates itself from the Western Art Show as a western contemporary art show.

Tickets to the Opening Reception can be purchased by calling 307-778-7290 or visiting westernspiritartshow.org