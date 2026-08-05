Two-day event features races for all ages, live entertainment and a community celebration

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Choice City Running Festival returns to downtown Fort Collins Aug. 7–8 with two days of racing, fitness and community activities for participants of all ages and abilities.

Community Message

The festival begins Friday, Aug. 7, from 5–7:30 p.m. with the Mountain Avenue Mile along West Mountain Avenue. Events include free kids, middle school and high school mile races, along with a community walk, open, masters, pushrim and elite mile competitions.

Racing continues Saturday, Aug. 8, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Participants can choose from the Human Race Half Marathon, 10K or 5K, with courses winding through Fort Collins and finishing near the downtown celebration area.

The festival will also feature live entertainment, local food, vendors and sponsor activities. Organizers describe the weekend as an opportunity for experienced runners, first-time participants, families and spectators to celebrate one of Northern Colorado’s longstanding running traditions.

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Children age 12 and younger and youth ages 12–18 may participate free. Other registration prices range from $20 to $109.

Choice City Running Festival

Friday, Aug. 7, 5–7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8, 6:30 a.m.–noon

256 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

Registration and details: choicecityrunning.com

Source: Choice City Running Festival

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