Poudre Libraries Launches Public Phase of $2 Million Campaign

Your Library Amplified campaign aims to expand services and amenities at planned southeast Fort Collins library

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Poudre Libraries has launched the public phase of its Your Library Amplified capital campaign, a $2 million fundraising effort to support enhancements at the new southeast Fort Collins library planned as part of the Southeast Community Facility.

Community Message

Located at 5150 Ziegler Road, the new library is being developed in partnership with the City of Fort Collins and Poudre School District. The facility is expected to open in 2028, while the public fundraising campaign will continue through 2027.

Rendering of the southeast Fort Collins Library (Photo courtesy Poudre Libraries)

The campaign has already raised $1.28 million, or approximately 65% of its goal. Early support includes a $500,000 pledge from Poudre Libraries Trust, a $100,000 gift from Poudre River Friends of the Library, and a $510,000 estate gift from the Evelyn Traut Estate.

“We’ve seen again and again how the libraries enrich our entire community,” said Diane Lapierre, executive director of Poudre Libraries. “The Your Library Amplified campaign is a way to take already exceptional library services to an even higher level and meet the needs of a growing community for generations to come.”

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Rendering of the southeast Fort Collins Library (Photo courtesy Poudre Libraries)

Funds raised will help create expanded public spaces and new amenities, including indoor and outdoor gathering areas with a double-sided fireplace, teen study rooms, a recording and podcast studio, an interactive children’s play area, and other community-focused features.

Library officials said the campaign is part of the district’s broader funding strategy for the new facility and will reduce the amount of borrowing needed while supporting future capital projects as the community continues to grow.

Rendering of the southeast Fort Collins Library (Photo courtesy Poudre Libraries)

Community members interested in contributing or learning more about the campaign can visit PoudreLibraries.org/capital-campaign or contact Poudre Libraries for additional information.

Source: Poudre Libraries Media Release

📚 Stay Connected to Northern Colorado Community News From new libraries and schools to local government, nonprofits, and community projects, North Forty News keeps you informed about the stories shaping Northern Colorado. Start Your Free Trial Today Local news. Local voices. Delivered daily.