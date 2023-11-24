City’s Asphalt Art Program Receives International Grant From Bloomberg Foundation

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The City of Fort Collins has announced Bloomberg Philanthropies has selected Fort Collins as the recipient of an Asphalt Art Initiative grant of $25,000. This unique program supports projects that use art and design to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces and engage residents.

“The City is honored to be a recipient of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ investment in innovation,” said Mayor Jeni Arndt. “Grants such as Asphalt Art are just one example of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ robust commitment to our community.”

The grant will fund an Asphalt Art installation at the intersection of Magnolia, Canyon and Sherwood near The Lincoln Center.

“The five-point intersection at Canyon proves difficult for cars, walkers, and bikers,” Arndt said. “This project is a by-product of our recently adopted Active Modes Strategic Plan and will bring a creative solution to a complex intersection.”

Fort Collins is one of 25 grant recipients selected from more than 200 applications from cities across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Each project addresses a pedestrian and cyclist safety challenge.

“These funds enable the City to bring innovative, creative, traffic calming solutions to the intersection of Canyon, Magnolia, and Sherwood and move us closer to achieving our Vision Zero and Active Modes Plan goals,” said Anna Kelso, Active Modes Specialist.

Learn more about the City’s Asphalt Art program at fcgov.com/bicycling/asphaltart and stay tuned as this project comes to life in 2024! And visit asphaltart.bloomberg.org to learn more about the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative.