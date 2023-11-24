Town of Windsor to Host Annual Wreaths Across America

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

For the fourth year, Windsor’s Lakeview Cemetery, 32815 CO 257, will host Wreaths Across America for its annual wreath-placing ceremony Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m.

Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization that started as a small gesture to remember the nation’s fallen veterans and honor their service by placing wreaths on their headstones during the holidays. This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, with more than two million volunteers participating in the event.

Enough funds have been raised to place 377 wreaths on the headstones of local veterans laid to rest in Windsor, bringing the community together during the holiday season to remember and honor those who fought for and served our country.

“We are grateful that the Wreaths Across America remembrance effort was brought to our community,” said Recreation Coordinator Lexie Spykstra. “Windsor is honored to host the laying of remembrance wreaths again this year and I invite any and all willing volunteers to join us.”

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people. Residents and businesses can sponsor a wreath or learn more about volunteer opportunities for the event at https://bit.ly/WindsorWAA. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on each veteran’s headstone.