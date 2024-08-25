Clearview Library District’s Homeschooler’s Academy Partners to Modernize Music Education 

Clearview Libray Districts Homeschooler’s Academy (CHA) and the Town of Windsor Museums are partnering with The Boredomfighters Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to modernizing music education, to host an exclusive music workshop.

The workshop, titled “Instrument Garden Workshop,” is a guided mobile production studio experience designed to capture the creative energy and sounds of a space through musical toys and digital noises. Participants, ranging from novice noisemakers to expert earbenders, will have the opportunity to learn and experience music creation together.

“I’m thrilled to be able to offer this musical experience to our homeschool community. Music plays a vital role in education, and Boredomfighters is helping make it accessible and fun with their workshops,” said Children and Family Services Librarian Trisha Parsons.

Founded by a group of music producers, festival organizers, and educators, The Boredomfighters Foundation initially began by setting up immersive studios called “The Instrument Garden” at music festivals to create music based on the environmental sounds and engage with festival attendees. The organization’s mission expanded after witnessing the positive impact on students when introducing modern music-making tools and industry knowledge in schools.

According to Boredomfighters.org, “Children are being molded along an assembly line into young adults who graduate high school with no clue that they could spend their life creatively and generating purpose in their community.”

The event will be held on Tuesday, September 17, at Boardwalk Community Park in Windsor. Clearview Library District is dedicated to providing hands-on activities and prompts

centered around STEAM learning for the homeschooler community, while the Town of Windsor Museums is committed to offering enriching educational experiences. For additional information and registration details, please visit please visit www.clearviewlibrary.org or contact the library at [email protected] or 970-686-5603.