Fort Collins Immigrants Featured in Photography Exhibitions 

Picture Me Here, a storytelling program for refugees and immigrants, announced today two photography exhibitions showcasing stories of immigrants living in Fort Collins. The exhibits are free and open to the public throughout September at the Carnegie Center for Creativity in Fort Collins.

“The Places We Come From” is a collection of portraits and poetry of 35 people from 35 countries. This exhibition highlights the diverse fabric of Fort Collins, featuring both new arrivals and long-time community members. Each portrait is paired with poetry written by the subject, reflecting their origins and the moments that have shaped their lives.

“Communities hold a multitude of experiences, and the way individuals relate to their communities will differ depending on their identity,” said Carolina Bucheli, a participant from Ecuador. “This project is important to me because I believe that self-expression and collaboration strengthen the ties between people. I hope this project brings more empathy, awareness, admiration, and understanding of others.”

“The goal of this project is to celebrate the diversity present in Fort Collins that is often not realized on the surface,” said Brigid McAuliffe, director of Picture Me Here. “In reality, our city is enriched by an incredible variety of backgrounds. This exhibit brings together people from across the globe who contribute to the vibrancy of our community.”

“Querida Familia” is an intergenerational project involving five families from Mexico who now call Fort Collins home. Each family selected a series of significant photographs and wrote letters to their loved ones about these meaningful moments. These photographs and letters will be displayed together. The participating families are leaders within the Interfaith Solidarity & Accompaniment Coalition (ISAAC), an immigrant advocacy organization in Fort Collins. This project is a collaboration between ISAAC and Picture Me Here.

“I’m very excited for the community of Fort Collins to see this exhibit,” said Jesus Castro, an ISAAC leader and program participant. “These projects give visibility and representation to the immigrant community living here. It’s been an honor to be part of these projects.”

Exhibition and Reception Details – Free and Open to the Public

Location: Carnegie Center for Creativity, 200 Mathews St, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Reception: September 14, 12-2 p.m.

Exhibit Dates: September 11-15, September 18-22, and September 25-29, 2024. Gallery hours: 12:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

More information: picturemehere.org/news

About Picture Me Here

Picture Me Here (PMH) is an arts and storytelling program for refugees and immigrants. Photography, video, animation, and writing projects foster self-expression, community building, leadership, and integration. Projects are based on various themes of migration, memory, and place. Participants explore and share their histories, cultural identities, and resettlement experiences. Projects culminate in exhibits, screenings, and events that bring together diverse groups to view photographs, hear stories, and build new connections.

About ISSAC

Interfaith Solidarity & Accompaniment Coalition (ISAAC) of Northern Colorado is a coalition of people, partner and faith groups committed to equity and empowerment. ISAAC was formed in the winter of 2016 to work in solidarity for human dignity. ISAAC works toward a community of welcome, healing, accompaniment, and empowerment for all community members, no matter their language or immigration background.