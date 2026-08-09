Cleveland Pops Brings Arts at Altitude to Estes Park

World-class musicians pair timeless favorites with Rocky Mountain scenery during a multi-day performance series

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The sounds of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra Ensemble will fill the mountains this August as the internationally recognized group comes to Estes Park for Arts at Altitude 2026.

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The series begins Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Estes Park Center, offering audiences a chance to enjoy live orchestral music surrounded by sweeping mountain views. Performances and events are designed for a wide range of ages, combining professional musicianship with an informal community atmosphere.

The opening performance is scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Estes Park Center, 2515 Tunnel Road.

Additional performances are scheduled for 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, along with appearances from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

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Organizers describe Arts at Altitude as a celebration of timeless music, mountain scenery and community connection. The Cleveland Pops Orchestra Ensemble brings the talent and energy of the award-winning Cleveland Pops to Northern Colorado for the series.

Admission ranges from free to $25, depending on the performance or event.

Source: Estes Park Center event information

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