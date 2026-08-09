Family Nurse Practitioner Joins Banner Health Clinic in Fort Collins

New provider emphasizes preventive care, chronic disease management, and whole-person health

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Banner Medical Group has welcomed family nurse practitioner Maelene Schuhmacher-Omar, FNP, to Banner Health Clinic in Fort Collins, expanding access to primary care for patients of all ages in Northern Colorado.

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Schuhmacher-Omar joined the clinic on July 1 and specializes in preventive care, chronic disease management, and family medicine. Her approach is rooted in understanding the broader factors that influence health, including access to food, housing, transportation, and other social needs.

“Twenty percent of health outcomes has to do with clinical interventions. Eighty percent has to do with access to food, transportation, housing — all of those things,” Schuhmacher-Omar said. “There’s generally a reason why people are not adherent to their care instructions. If you can help address those things, you’re more apt to have better health outcomes for patients.”

Originally from Greeley and raised in Eagle, Colorado, Schuhmacher-Omar returned to Northern Colorado after building her career in chronic disease case management. She earned her family nurse practitioner degree from Nebraska Methodist College in 2020, where volunteer work at a homeless shelter clinic inspired her doctoral research on the social determinants of health.

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She provides care for children, teens, adults, and older patients, with particular interests in internal medicine and managing complex chronic conditions. Building strong relationships with patients is central to her practice.

“A trusting relationship is the foundation of my practice,” Schuhmacher-Omar said. “Patients will tell you basically everything you need to know if you just listen.”

Schuhmacher-Omar is also completing a Master of Healthcare Administration at Liberty University. She said the experience has reinforced the importance of a supportive workplace culture in delivering quality patient care.

Outside of work, she enjoys hiking with her family and spending time in Estes Park.

Schuhmacher-Omar is accepting new patients at Banner Health Clinic, 303 Colland Drive in Fort Collins. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (970) 821-3031 or through Banner Health’s website.

Source: Banner Health

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