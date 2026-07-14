Cold Chocolate Brings Genre-Bending Americana to Magic Rat

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Boston duo blends folk, funk, and bluegrass for a high-energy Friday night performance in downtown Fort Collins.

Music fans looking for an energetic blend of Americana, bluegrass, funk, and folk can catch Cold Chocolate live at Magic Rat Live Music on Friday, July 17. The performance begins at 8 p.m. and continues through midnight.

Community Message

The Boston-based duo features Ethan Robbins on guitar and mandolin alongside Ariel Bernstein on percussion and banjo. Known for tight vocal harmonies, inventive songwriting, and dynamic performances, Cold Chocolate has earned a reputation for creating a sound that crosses genres while staying rooted in acoustic traditions. The band has shared the stage with Leftover Salmon and David Grisman and regularly performs at festivals and venues throughout the country.

Event Details

What: Cold Chocolate Live

When: Friday, July 17, 2026 | 8:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.

Where: Magic Rat Live Music, 111 Chestnut St. (Old Firehouse Alley), Fort Collins

Cost: Ticketed event

More Information: (970) 493-4120

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