Wellington Housing Authority: Six Decades of Service

By Maddy Johnson

WELLINGTON, Colo. — For more than six decades, the Wellington Housing Authority (WHA) has quietly served as a cornerstone of this northern Larimer County community. While residents often pass local landmarks daily without a second thought, the history behind those names is deeply intertwined with a commitment to ensuring that senior citizens and local families have a safe, stable place to call home. Today, that mission continues through a vital operational partnership with Housing Catalyst, managing crucial community resources that keep Wellington accessible to everyone.

Community Message

The story began in December 1965. Recognizing a critical local shortage of safe and sanitary dwelling options, the Wellington Town Board of Trustees officially declared a need for a dedicated local housing authority. On December 28, 1965, the WHA was formally certified by the State of Colorado.

The visionaries who built this foundation are names that remain central to Wellington’s geographic identity today. Original Board Chairman Robert Eyestone dedicated himself to early civic leadership, a contribution commemorated just down the road at Eyestone Elementary School. Similarly, local Notary Public Wilson Leeper officially certified the housing authority’s original documents, and his legacy of community service is mirrored today by the bustling Leeper Center. During their very first special session on December 20, 1965, these original commissioners took immediate action by approving a historic application for the town’s first 50 low-rent public housing units, alongside a 10,000 dollar preliminary loan to kickstart community housing surveys and structural planning.

Six decades later, the WHA’s role has expanded alongside the town itself. Through its ongoing partnership with Housing Catalyst, the authority manages 17 senior housing units and 25 family housing units, specifically serving low- to moderate-income residents who are facing an increasingly expensive regional rental market. But providing a roof is only part of the modern mission. The partnership also connects residents with self-sufficiency programs and tailored services designed to help individuals build long-term stability, access education or employment resources, and achieve personal financial goals.

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“Reliable housing keeps a community healthy, and the Wellington Housing Authority is a big part of that in our small town,” said Aaron Blackstone, Town Trustee and Wellington Board Member. “It has helped our residents stay in the town they love.”

As northern Colorado experiences rapid growth, preserving these stable, affordable options has become more urgent than ever. Long waitlists and a steadily rising demand for community housing choices emphasize the gap that local leaders are working to bridge.

“Wellington has experienced sustained residential growth, and with that comes an increasing responsibility to support our workforce, seniors, and families,” noted Cody Bird, Planning Director for the Town of Wellington. “Expanding housing diversity, including affordable housing, is a strategic priority for the Town and is essential to keeping our community balanced, vibrant, and accessible for everyone.”

The enduring impact of the Wellington Housing Authority relies entirely on the dedication of local citizens who are willing to step into leadership roles. To maintain this legacy of neighbor-helping-neighbor, the WHA is currently seeking civic-minded individuals to fill an upcoming vacancy on its Board of Commissioners. Serving as a commissioner offers a direct, meaningful way to guide local housing initiatives and preserve Wellington’s welcoming character for the next generation of families. Residents interested in continuing this proud tradition of public service can contact the Town of Wellington or Housing Catalyst to obtain application details and learn more about board requirements.