Colorado Authors League Announces Their Writing Awards Finalists

The Colorado Authors League (CAL) has announced that R. Gary Raham is a finalist in the 2022 CAL Writing Awards in the essays (general/commentary) category. The essay/article, “Starlings: Fascinating, Garden-Variety Dinosaurs,” appeared in the Late Spring 2021 issue of Colorado Gardener Magazine (www.coloradogardener.com).

Learn more about Gary’s work at www.rgaryraham.com or view a selection of some of his illustrations at Sanderosa Art Gallery (a North Forty News sponsor), 3101 Kintzley Court, LaPorte, CO. The CAL Awards ceremony is scheduled for June 19 at the Washington Park Boathouse, 701 South Franklin in Denver.

CAL recognizes multiple works published across several different genres in fiction and nonfiction. This year there were 147 entries in 24 categories. Other Northern Colorado Finalists include Todd Mitchell (The Namer of Spirits, Juvenile fiction) and Margaret Mizushima (Striking Range: A Tumbler Creek K-9 Mystery).

Readers will find a full list of finalists at ColoradoAuthors.org. Also, check out CAL’s Facebook page at facebook.com/coloradoauthorsleague Colorado Authors League celebrates readers. They donate books to Little Libraries and to other organizations to benefit literacy for both children and adults. In 202O, CAL members came together to assist with remote learning in creating Writing Prompts for Young Readers to spark story ideas and creative writing. To learn more about CAL visit coloradoauthors.org.