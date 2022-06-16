Poudre Valley REA Announces 2022 Continuing Education Scholarship Recipients

2022 Continuing Education Scholarship Recipients

$53,000 donated to area students

29 high school seniors received continuing education scholarships

The College Scholarship Fund is sponsored entirely through unclaimed member credits

Applications for 2023 will be made available in the fall of this year

Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) recently announced the scholarship winners for the 2022 academic school year. Twenty-nine high school seniors who are continuing their education were awarded scholarships between $500 and $2,000. The combined total for all scholarships recipients was $53,000. These donations are made possible by the Poudre Valley REA College Scholarship Fund.

As a local, member-owned co-op, PVREA is proud to be a supporter of and investor in our Northern Colorado youth. The PVREA College Scholarship Fund has helped 271 students over the past decade, awarding over $400,000 in total to area students.

2022 Scholarship Winners

Below is a full list of all scholarship award recipients. Please join Poudre Valley REA in congratulating this year’s winners!

Gage Basey, Lyons Middle Senior High School

Aaron Brown, Heritage Christian Academy

Adam Brown, Heritage Christian Academy

Carson Zacharias, Eaton High School

Christopher Clay, Windsor High School

Anna Crownhart, Severance High School

William Davis, Colorado Early Colleges Fort Collins

Megan Dodrill, Windsor High School

Zoey Douglass, Frontier Academy

Monica Jarosz, Fossil Ridge High School

Ryan Kimbell, Rocky Mountain High School

Lia Koolstra, Berthoud High School

Aliya Lynn, Poudre High School

Macy McCauley, Thompson Valley High School

Elizabeth Mead, Rocky Mountain High School

Wren Murzyn, Poudre High School

Collin Ochsner, Platte Valley High School

Dylan Sellers, Mountain View High School

Bridey Smith, Windsor Charter Academy

Maren Tuell, Fossil Ridge High School

Brock White, Platte Valley High School

Tera Witt, Windsor High School

Taylor Wright, Resurrection Christian School

PVREA Scholarship Information, Eligibility & Application

Details and application form can be found online at pvrea.coop/scholarships.

Eligible students must be members or have at least one parent as a current member of PVREA. Applicants submit information including their most recent academic transcript, GPA, two letters of recommendation, and a 1,000-word essay outlining their achievements and career goals. Winners are then hand-selected from the pool of applicants.

For those interested in applying for scholarships to be awarded in 2023, the form will be made available in the fall of this year. These are awarded to seniors graduating in 2023 who are continuing their education. Any further questions may be directed to communications@pvrea.coop.

Each year one scholarship is reserved for the annual ‘Luck-of-the-Draw’ Scholarship. This is awarded during the PVREA Annual Meeting. Students can find information about next year’s Annual Meeting on the PVREA website at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.

The PVREA College Scholarship Fund is made possible through unclaimed member credits. Capital that is returned to the membership as member credits sometimes goes unclaimed and is held until declared abandoned. These unclaimed and abandoned member credits are used for charitable giving, in accordance with PVREA bylaws and cooperative principles. A list of all unclaimed member credits can be found at pvrea.coop/member-credits or by calling 1.800.432.1012.