Colorado Bluegrass Band Head for the Hills Celebrates 20 Years at New Terrain Brewing

Long-time Colorado Bluegrass/Americana/Roots group Head for the Hills celebrates its 20th anniversary with an evening of new and vintage tunes at New Terrain Brewing on October 4th, 2024. Featuring original members, special guests, food trucks, vendors, and New Terrain’s award-winning beer. Join them on October 4th from 6-9 pm for an all-ages free show!

New Terrain Brewing – Golden, Colorado

October 4th, 2024

6pm-9pm

Post-modern bluegrass pioneers Head for the Hills continue to reinvent themselves, as core members Adam Kinghorn, Joe Lessard and Matt Loewen with drummer Riley Williams push musical boundaries in year twenty as a band.

The award-winning quartet has released 5 LPs, multiple EPs and singles, and played in nearly all 50 states, Canada and Europe, at festivals, theaters, bars, clubs, radio stations, backyards, even from the back of a truck.

Numerous festival appearances include Telluride Bluegrass Festival, High Sierra Music Fest, SXSW, FloydFest, RockyGrass, DelFest, Summer Camp Music Festival, Blue Ox, Northwest String Summit, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, Chicago Bluegrass & Blues Festival, Folk Alliance, and many more.

The band has landed on the CMJ Top 200 twice, has been featured on NPR Ideastream and eTown, and was awarded Best Bluegrass in Colorado four times via Denver’s Westword Magazine.

More information at headforthehillsmusic.com