Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing Wins Award at World Beer Cup®

CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing claimed a silver award in the 2022 World Beer Cup®, a global beer competition that evaluates beers from around the world and recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers.

Awards were given in 103 beer-style categories during the World Beer Cup® award ceremony on May 5 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minnesota.

Coopersmith’s was awarded a silver award in the American-Style Lager category for its Old Fortwaukee, a crispy American premium lager straight from the mighty waters of the Cache La Poudre River, bright and straw-yellow in appearance, with a subtle malt sweetness for the tongue. Coopsmith’s is a local Fort Collins brewpub, specializing in a variety of beers, from lagers to ales.

“I’m very excited that we won this award for Old Fortwaukee!” exclaimed Chris McCombs, a Brewer at Coopersmith’s. “This is a challenging style to brew, and we were absolutely psyched to win in this competition. World Beer Cup® happens once every 2 years, and is an international professional competition, which makes it extra special.”

World Beer Cup® winners were selected by an international panel of 226 beer judges from 28 countries. Widely regarded as the “Olympics of Beer,” the 2022 World Beer Cup was the largest competition to date with 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries in 57 countries.

Presented by the Brewers Association, the World Beer Cup® has been held biennially since 1996, to celebrate the art and science of brewing by recognizing outstanding achievement. For additional information, visit the World Beer Cup website.

After the 2022 World Beer Cup® at CBC Minneapolis, the competition is moving from biennially to an annual competition to raise the stakes with a more frequent competition to celebrate international brewing excellence.