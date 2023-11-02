Crazy New Version of the Nutcracker Tale Features Elvis  and Rock ’n’ Roll Music & Dancing! 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The classic tale of The Nutcracker gets a new twist in Rockin’ Nutcracker – coming to area stages in November! Rock out with dancers of all styles during Rockin’ Nutcracker, the classic tale with a few twists! A Robot Nutcracker turns into Elvis – “The King” instead of a prince, and the classical music is changed to classic rock and roll, from Queen to Springsteen, and Santana to Steppenwolf! This family-friendly event in November will have you dancing in your seats!

Get your groove on with amazing swing, belly dance, ballroom, and Latin dancers performing to the boss music of Bob Seger, ZZ Top, Pat Benatar, and others. Audiences, cheer for your fave dancers during the Disco versus Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance Off! Corbin McCann as the Robot Nutcracker/Elvis and Shelly Ray as Chiara (a modern Clara) are featured, along with a cool cast of dancers, including Troupe Sidysaan, Luciana Da Silva, Katie Estes, and the Gypsy Queens, and more!

These exciting shows are coming to two cities – Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center on November 5th at 2:00 p.m. and Loveland’s Rialto Theater on November 19th at 2:00 p.m. For tickets to the Greeley show, visit www.ucstars.com, or call (970) 356-5000, or purchase in person at Union Colony Civic Center Ticket Office, 701 10th Street, Greeley. For tickets to the Loveland show, visit rialtotheatercenter.org, call (970) 962-2120, or visit the Rialto Theater Box Office at 228 E. Fourth Street, Loveland, Colorado.

In the spirit of the holidays, thirty percent of the proceeds from the shows will go to the nonprofit Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County and Weld County.

For more information and updates about Rockin’ Nutcracker and Le Buone Azioni Productions Inc. and its upcoming dance productions, visit their website at LBADance.com.