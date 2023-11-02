Serving Those Who Have Served

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By Jody Shadduck-McNally

To our Veterans and our current serving personnel, we salute you for the sacrifices you all have made for us and our country whether it was at home or abroad.

Through your grit, determination, and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice, you make America the land of free and the brave, the land of opportunity and allow the freedoms we enjoy today. For many generations, millions of Americans have answered the call to serve their country. They represent the best of us.

Every Veterans Day, we honor their service, dedication, and valor, and are forever grateful for their sacrifice. In addition, for the week of Veteran’s Day, Larimer County will be participating in Operation Green Light https://www.naco.org/program/operation-green-light-veterans by lighting up our main buildings green at night Nov. 6 – 12 as a sign to show our deep gratitude and commitment to our Veterans. Operation Green Light started 2021 in New York to show support for Veterans of all military conflicts.

Larimer County is committed to making sure our Veterans and their families know that their service matters, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community. America’s counties have a proud history of serving our nation’s Veterans through our Veterans Service Offices https://www.larimer.gov/veterans work that continues to this day as we partner with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure that our Veterans have access to the resources they need to thrive and to heal. The Larimer County Veterans Services Office emphasizes the importance of investing in outreach and providing services to Veterans and their families. We help with filing for and obtaining benefits, claim counseling, developing, and representation, and VA Health Care Enrollment Priority Groups. We are advocates for Veterans, their families, and survivors.

We want to make sure that our Veterans do not ‘slip through the cracks’ even if programming is made available, especially if they’re not aware it exists or it’s not easily accessible. Our Veterans Service Office works with our Larimer Behavioral Health Services, and local partners, including law enforcement and mental health care providers, to support Veterans who could benefit the most from suicide prevention services or other resources. I am proud of the work that our VSO and our community do to support them.

Last year, we joined the Green Light Project for the first time. Again, this Veterans Day, Larimer County will join the National Association of Counties [NACO] and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers [NACVSO] for Operation Green Light to show support for Veterans by lighting our buildings green from Nov. 6 – 12. By shining a green light, Larimer County and our residents will let Veterans know they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

So please join me and the Board of County Commissioners, in Operation Green Light.

I plan to light up my front porch and look forward to seeing our Larimer County Administrative Services Building lit green.

I want to say thank you to all our Veterans, including those currently serving. We are grateful for your service.

Jody Shadduck-McNally is a Larimer County commissioner representing all of Larimer County.



