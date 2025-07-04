Cross Canadian Ragweed to Headline Opening Night of CSU’s PBR Last Cowboy Standing

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Red Dirt legends reunite for Fort Collins performance at Canvas Stadium following 15-year hiatus

FORT COLLINS, CO – Cross Canadian Ragweed, one of the most influential bands in the Red Dirt music scene, will return to Northern Colorado for a long-anticipated performance on Monday, July 21, as part of the CSU PBR Last Cowboy Standing event at Canvas Stadium.

The performance marks the band’s first Colorado appearance in over a decade and will open the “Best of the West” two-day event, which combines world-class bull riding and blockbuster live music. The Fort Collins concert replaces a scheduled performance by country star Tim McGraw, who canceled due to back surgery.

Cross Canadian Ragweed’s return follows their reunion this spring, which saw four sold-out shows and over 185,000 fans at Boone Pickens Stadium in Oklahoma. Known for electrifying performances, the band will now bring that energy to Fort Collins. Jon Pardi is still scheduled to headline the closing night on Tuesday, July 22, following the final round of PBR’s elite Last Cowboy Standing competition.

Organizers at CSU and PBR shared in a statement:

“We are excited to welcome Cross Canadian Ragweed to Fort Collins. This will be an unforgettable kickoff to a one-of-a-kind event, blending live music with the best bull riding in the world. We wish Tim McGraw a speedy recovery and thank our fans for their understanding.”

Refund Options for Ticket Holders

Fans holding tickets for the July 21 performance or two-day combo passes who no longer wish to attend can request a full refund through CSU’s Rams Ticket Office at 970-491-7267 or by submitting the refund request form.

Event Details

The PBR Last Cowboy Standing will feature 35 of the world’s top bull riders vying for a $100,000 first-place prize from a $200,000 purse. Action begins at 7:30 p.m. on July 21 with Round 1, followed by Cross Canadian Ragweed’s concert. On July 22, the final round of bull riding concludes with Jon Pardi performing live.

Tickets and additional event details are available at: csurams.evenue.net/events/PBR