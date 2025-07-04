Celebrate the Spirit of the 4th: New Edition of North Forty News Honors Hometown Heroes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado’s July 4th edition is here—packed with stories of community pride, local events, and real summer flavor.

This week, North Forty News shines a spotlight on the people who make Northern Colorado’s Independence Day celebrations truly special. From the early morning pancake flippers and behind-the-scenes parade organizers to the families who’ve made July 4th their annual tradition, our Hometown Heroes cover story (pages 12–13) honors the unsung champions of our communities.

In this issue, readers will also find:

A preview of Trace Bundy’s acoustic benefit concert at Fort Collins Nursery (pages 14–15)

Rodeo qualifiers heating up for Cheyenne Frontier Days (page 22)

Blaine Howerton’s family-tested Ravioli Casserole recipe in the latest Publisher’s Plate (page 19)

Local law enforcement ramps up DUI enforcement for the holiday weekend (page 23)

Tips on the best small trees for Northern Colorado yards (pages 8–9)

A full roundup of parades, fireworks, concerts, and community events

Plus, check out the full calendar of summer events and get this weekend’s weather outlook—sunny mornings with a chance of afternoon storms. Don’t forget to bring an umbrella along with your picnic blanket.

As Publisher Blaine Howerton writes in this week’s letter:

“The real heart of the holiday isn’t in the fireworks—it’s in the people.”

So wherever you’re celebrating this weekend, take a moment to appreciate the neighbors, volunteers, and families who make Northern Colorado shine.

Read the full issue online now at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week