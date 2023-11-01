Crystal Lakes Holiday Artisan Show

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The third annual Crystal Lakes Artisan Show will be held on November 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Crystal Lakes Community Center. This is a juried show of local artists. The show features a national western artist with his charcoal drawings and oil paintings of wildlife and ranch living. The show also includes our local artists, including a potter, two jewelry artists, a photographer, a woodworker, a metalsmith, stained glass artists, and much more. You will find something for everyone at this show, and it’s a great time to begin your holiday shopping.

We will be celebrating Veteran’s Day with a free breakfast or lunch for our veterans. Our famous breakfast burritos will be available in the morning, followed by a pulled pork sandwich plate for lunch in the afternoon.

Please join us to celebrate Veteran’s Day and bring in the holiday season.

Crystal Lakes Community Center, 300 Tami Rd., Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545. Take HWY 73C to where the pavement ends. Continue down the gravel road for approximately 5 miles. Turn left onto Tami Rd at the Crystal Lakes entrance. Follow Tami Rd. to the fork. Take a right at the fork. The community center is on the left.