Northern Colorado Young Professionals to Host Second Annual Volunteer & Board Matching Event

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Northern Colorado Young Professionals (NoCoYP) has announced the second annual Volunteer & Board Matching Event, held on Thursday, November 2nd, from 5:00 to 8:30 PM at Kimberly’s Event Center (1029 8th Ave) in Greeley, Colorado.

The Volunteer & Board Matching Event connects professionals in our community with local nonprofit organizations in need of board members or volunteers. The event will feature a speed dating format, allowing attendees to meet with representatives from a variety of nonprofits and learn more about their organization’s needs and openings. This event will connect the goals and aspirations of our local non-profits with our community and young professionals’ energy and passion to serve.

“We are excited to host the second annual board matching event,” said Stephanie Lucero, NoCoYP Events Committee Chair. “This event is a great opportunity for young professionals and the community at large to get involved and make a difference. We encourage all young (or seasoned) professionals in Northern Colorado to attend the event and learn more about how they can serve on a nonprofit board.”

The Volunteer & Board Matching Event is open to all community members in Northern Colorado. To learn more and register for the event, please visit the website at greeleychamber.com

Northern Colorado Young Professionals

We aim to engage, develop, and empower young professionals to be active philanthropic leaders who foster economic prosperity and resiliency in our community.