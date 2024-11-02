Discover Seasonal Events in Northern Colorado: Your Guide to Fall and Winter Festivities in 2024

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Northern Colorado’s community spirit thrives through the seasons. As we approach the tail end of fall and move into winter, the region offers a wealth of events and traditions to enjoy. From cozy fall festivals to winter wonderlands, residents and visitors find plenty to celebrate in the months ahead. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated seasonal events over the next 60 days.

Holiday Season Kickoff in November

With the end of Halloween, Northern Colorado swiftly pivots toward holiday celebrations. In November, events shift from spooky to festive, inviting the community to enjoy lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and seasonal performances.

Old Town Fort Collins Holiday Lighting Ceremony – Fort Collins kicks off the holiday season on November 17 with its annual lighting ceremony in Old Town Square. Over 80,000 lights transform downtown Fort Collins into a festive wonderland, creating an enchanting ambiance for the whole family. Visit downtownfortcollins.com for more information.

Old Town Fort Collins Holiday Lighting Ceremony – Fort Collins kicks off the holiday season on November 17 with its annual lighting ceremony in Old Town Square. Over 80,000 lights transform downtown Fort Collins into a festive wonderland, creating an enchanting ambiance for the whole family. Visit downtownfortcollins.com for more information.

Vintage Market Days – Vintage Market Days® is an upscale, vintage-inspired, indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, and a little more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues. Visit treventscomplex.com for more information.

Winter Wonderlights in Loveland – Beginning November 23 and running through December, Winter Wonderlights is an immersive light show at Chapungu Sculpture Park. Guests can stroll through illuminated sculptures while enjoying holiday music and, on select nights, live entertainment. Visit visitloveland.com for more information.

December Brings Full Holiday Spirit

As winter sets in, Northern Colorado fully embraces the holiday season. From tree lightings to holiday markets, December has events to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Fort Collins Winter Farmers Market – This indoor market offers fresh produce, baked goods, and holiday gifts. It is held at Foothills Mall on select Sundays in December, making it an ideal place to pick up fresh local treats and unique gifts. Visit focomarket.org for more information.

Fort Collins Winter Farmers Market – This indoor market offers fresh produce, baked goods, and holiday gifts. It is held at Foothills Mall on select Sundays in December, making it an ideal place to pick up fresh local treats and unique gifts. Visit focomarket.org for more information.

Garden of Lights at The Gardens on Spring Creek – Running December 1 through December 31, this beautiful light show transforms the Gardens on Spring Creek into a winter wonderland with holiday lights illuminating the natural landscapes. It's a popular choice for families and those seeking a magical winter experience. Learn more about the Garden of Lights at fcgov.com.

Loveland's Christmas Walk in the Woods – "For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given." Come and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! The Christmas Walk in the Woods returns to The Savage Woods just west of Loveland. The Woods will be open nightly from December 13th to the 31st from 5 to 8 pm (closed Christmas Eve and Day). December 14, 21, 22, and 23 will include a very special guest, one that will listen to wishes and give live status updates on the NAUGHTY OR NICE LIST. Musicians join Santa December 14, 21, 22 and 23rd in the woods. More on Christmas Walk in the Woods at christmaswalkinthewoods.com.

Embrace the Season in Northern Colorado

The transition from fall to winter in Northern Colorado has opportunities to connect with the community, celebrate local traditions, and find joy in the changing seasons. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

These next 60 days offer a glimpse into the warmth and charm that Northern Colorado has to offer.

Celebrate the season, support local events, and make memories that will last long after the lights come down.