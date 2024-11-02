Publisher’s Letter: Winter Weather is Coming

By Blaine Howerton, Publisher of North Forty News

As the first chill of winter sweeps across Northern Colorado, we’re reminded of just how powerful Colorado winters can be. For long-time residents, this season is familiar territory, marked by both beauty and a need for serious preparation. But every year, I’m reminded of just how unpredictable our winters can be – a memory that takes me back about 30 years to my days as a young journalist.

Working for KDVR at the time, I was assigned to cover a winter event in Keystone. What began as a routine story turned into an unforgettable experience: a fierce snowstorm rolled in, cutting off roads and leaving me snowed in for a few days. It was a reminder, even for a Colorado native, of the importance of preparation and the respect winter demands in our state.

With that in mind, this week, we’re releasing an article dedicated to winter weather preparedness, “Winter Weather Preparedness in Northern Colorado: Essential Tips and Resources,” set to publish on November 4. In it, we dive into the best ways to prepare for the season, sharing insights on everything from home insulation to vehicle safety checks, along with local resources available for residents.

We’ve all seen how quickly a snowstorm can shift from picturesque to precarious. My experience at Keystone taught me that winter demands respect, awareness, and readiness. Whether you’re a new resident or have called Northern Colorado home for decades, I encourage you to take a few moments to read our article at Winter Weather Preparedness in Northern Colorado: Essential Tips and Resources.

Cold weather aside, it’s still a great time to enjoy nature on warmer days! That’s why I also wrote a story this week about spotting wildlife at one of our area’s most wonderful natural features — the Poudre River.

If you like holiday events, I have written another article about some of the best seasonal events in the coming 60 days.

And, last but not least, Rattlesnakes! Did you know California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) has been studying a “Mega rattlesnake den” in Northern Colorado?

The articles are released this week online as part of North Forty News and New SCENE’s commitment to highlighting things to do in Northern Colorado — while connecting communities.

Read our latest articles (in one convenient single place) in this week’s e-edition at northfortynews.com/this-week.

Here’s to a safe, warm, and well-prepared winter ahead. Thank you for being a part of the unique Northern Colorado communities that shape North Forty News!

Warmly,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News