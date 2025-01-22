Discover the Genius of Pablo Picasso at the Longmont Museum’s New Exhibit

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

The Longmont Museum in Northern Colorado invites art enthusiasts and curious minds to embark on an extraordinary journey through the works of Pablo Picasso with their latest exhibit, “A Graphic Journey: Prints by Pablo Picasso.” Running from January 31 through May 4, 2025, this exhibit offers a rare opportunity to delve into the iconic artist’s printmaking evolution and creative genius.

A Rare Look at Picasso’s Creative Process

Featuring over 60 works spanning five decades (1923–1972), the exhibit explores three pivotal stages of Picasso’s career. Visitors will marvel at his early etchings, bold lithographs, and inventive linocuts, showcasing his collaborations with renowned printmakers Georges Lacourière, Fernand Mourlot, and Hidalgo Arnera.

In addition to prints, the exhibit includes original ceramics created by Picasso, generously loaned by a local collector, offering a deeper understanding of his artistic versatility.

Opening Night Celebration – A Night in Paris

Kick off the exhibition with a Parisian-inspired evening on Friday, January 31, from 6–8 p.m. Guests will enjoy live piano music featuring French composer Erik Satie, elegant cocktail attire, and the ambiance of 20th-century Paris. Personal charcuterie plates and signature French cocktails will be available. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors, with free admission for museum members and children under 3. Reserve your spot at longmontmuseum.org.

Tête De Femme Au Chapeau – Picasso (Image courtesy Longmont Museum)

Events Complementing the Picasso Exhibit

The Longmont Museum has curated a series of engaging programs designed to enhance the exhibit experience. Highlights include:

The Fourth Dimension: A Poetry Reading (Feb. 6) – Celebrate Picasso’s artistic exploration through original poetry and readings of Guillaume Apollinaire’s works.

(Feb. 6) – Celebrate Picasso’s artistic exploration through original poetry and readings of Guillaume Apollinaire’s works. Igor Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat” (March 20) – A captivating musical theater performance by the Longmont Symphony Orchestra.

(March 20) – A captivating musical theater performance by the Longmont Symphony Orchestra. Erik Satie & All That Jazz (April 3) – Explore the musical melting pot of Picasso’s Paris.

In addition to performances, the museum offers interactive art sessions like watercolor and portrait painting inspired by Picasso, as well as thought-provoking talks and film screenings.

Affordable Access to World-Class Art

Admission to the exhibit is just $8 for adults and $5 for students, seniors, and veterans. Visitors with qualifying EBT or SNAP cards can enter for 25 cents, making it accessible for all.

Visit the Longmont Museum

Located at 400 Quail Road, Longmont, CO, the museum is a cultural gem in Northern Colorado. Whether you’re a longtime Picasso admirer or discovering his work for the first time, this exhibit promises an unforgettable experience.

For more information on exhibit details and programming, visit longmontmuseum.org or call 303-651-8374. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the legacy of one of history’s most influential artists right here in Northern Colorado!

For readers looking to enjoy more cultural events in the region, visit the North Forty News event calendar at northfortynews.com.