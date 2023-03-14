Downtown Loveland to Host Reckless Kelly This Summer

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Reckless Kelly & Sugar Britches kick off new summer event

The Loveland Downtown District has announced the launch of a new summer event, One Sweet Summer: Summer Shindig.

This event is being kicked off with a bang on Friday, July 21, with live music from Grammy Award Winning and high-powered Americana band Reckless Kelly! The Summer Shindig will feature live music to get up and dance to, sessions beers from local craft breweries, food trucks, and more.

For nearly 25 years, Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana. Understanding Reckless Kelly requires fans to understand where the band has been and where they came from. Cody and Willy Braun, the band’s co-founders, grew up in the White Cloud Mountains of Idaho. They eventually moved to Bend, Oregon, and then migrated to Austin, Texas, where they linked up with Jay Nazz.

Soon after forming Reckless Kelly (whose name nods to the legend of Australian highwayman Ned Kelly), the three musicians rounded out the group with bassist Joe Miller and guitarist David Abeyta. Over the years, they’ve delivered multiple celebrated albums, including 2011’s Grammy-nominated Good Luck & True Love and 2013’s Grammy-winning Long Night Moon.

Sugar Britches will open the show with their blend of mischievous high-brow honky-tonk with eclectic instrumental accompaniment and clever lyrics. Combining good ‘ol country heartache and snarky folksy wit, Sugar Britches has been playing non-stop throughout Colorado and the great West in bars, parking lots, weddings, bat mitzvahs, rodeos, amphitheaters, and theaters since 2017. The Band features Brian Johanson on lead vocals and guitar, Lance Ruby on lead electric guitar, Ansel Foxley on Dobro, Cameron Collums on upright bass, and a rotating cast of amazing guest musicians.

This event is free and open to the public, with free parking available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage. The Foundry features convenient parking, apartments, restaurants, a salon, a hotel, a dine-in movie theater, and a central plaza for community entertainment with easy access to an array of independently owned restaurants, breweries, bars, and retail shops in the downtown core.

“Booking Reckless Kelly is an amazing way to kick off our newest One Sweet Summer event,” said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director of the Loveland Downtown District. “The Summer Shindig is a great opportunity for people to enjoy live country and Americana artists from across the country while supporting downtown businesses.”

Support for the One Sweet Summer event series comes from the generosity of annual investor partners, FNBO, Xfinity, and iHeart Media.

For more information about One Sweet Summer, visit downtownloveland.org/onesweetsummer or follow the Loveland Downtown District on Facebook @DowntownLoveland or Instagram @dtown_loveland.